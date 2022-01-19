Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana who fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 13 are one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town. Now, the couple who are not much into PDA, surprised us, today when Asim came to pick ladylove Himanshi Khurana at the airport. As the duo were seen walking hand-in-hand looking uber chic. While both of them were seen wearing casuals, it was Khurana's trench coat that stood out. Check it out.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bigg Boss 13 Lovebirds Spotted at the Airport

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)