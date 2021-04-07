The trailer of Parth Samthaan's new Alt Balaji series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is here. The teaser had left us quite intrigued and now the trailer explains why it made us so excited. Parth plays Nawab, one of the notorious gangsters of erstwhile Bombay. The series will start streaming on April 20. The series also stars Patralekha, Arslan Goni, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Danish Hussain and many more.

Check out the trailer of Main Hero Boll Raha Hu here...

