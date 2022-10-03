Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV witnesses the comeback of Shweta Tiwari in the role of a mother of three girls. She is seen questioning the society’s views on how she has brought up her children and yet they are called to be bad because they don’t have a father. Manav Gohil, who is seen in the role of Akshay, feels emotional hearing her out. Main Hoon Aparajita: Shweta Tiwari’s Comeback on TV in a Role Against Patriarchal Society Looks Promising! (Watch Promo).

Take a glimpse at the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)