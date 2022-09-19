Zee TV has an interesting line-up of content and this time it has brought Shweta Tiwari’s comeback in the role of a mother of three daughters. The show titled Main Hoon Aparajita, she teaches her daughters how to be independent and fight for themselves in a society dominated by men. The channel shared the promo of the same on its Twitter handle. Main Hoon Aparajita: Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil to Share Screen Space after Two Decades for Upcoming ZEE TV Show.

Take a look:

Apni betiyon ko aisi parvarish de rahi hai Aparajita, ki apne hauslon se kar sakein woh, bure halaaton ka saamna. Dekhiye #MainHoonAparajita, 27th September se, Mon-Sat, shaam 7:30 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par. #Promo pic.twitter.com/4AR07FIBmQ — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)