MasterChef India, which earlier aired on Star Plus will be coming back after a gap of three years. The show has found a new home in Sony TV and the channel along with the OTT platform, SonyLIV will be airing MasterChef India season 7. The popular cooking show will soon begin its hunt for India’s MasterChef with auditions kick-starting from Kolkata and moving to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Sony TV, has announced the auditions commencing in Kolkata on September 24. Sony TV Announces the Comeback of MasterChef India Season 7! (View Promo).

