As per TellyChakkar, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet sets has caught fire. Reportedly, the sets of Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh's TV show met with the accident due to a short circuit. Also, all the cast and crew of the daily soap has been evacuated from the premises and all are said to be safe. Check it out. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Massive Fire Erupts on the Sets of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Serial (Watch Video).

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet's Set Catches Fire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)