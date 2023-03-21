Shikhar Dhawan will reportedly be appearing in one of the episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. He would be seen as a policeman in that episode. Anjum Fakih, who plays the character Srishti Arora on the show, dropped a few pictures with the Indian cricketer on Instagram. She captioned the post as, ‘Dhawan bhi aur Dabangg bhi…’ Kundali Bhagya Takes a 20-Year Leap, Sana Sayyad Roped In to Play the Female Lead.

Shikhar Dhawan To Appear In Kundali Bhagya

Anjum Fakih With The Cricketer

