RRR star Ray Stevenson passed away on May 22 at the age of 58. He played the role of British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. As soon as this news was out, Team RRR shared a grieving post on social media. Even SS Rajamouli penned a note on Twitter over the death of the actor. " It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy," a part of his post reads. Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58; Actor Was Known for His Roles in RRR, Thor, Vikings Among Others.

SS Rajamouli Mourns Ray Stevenson's Death:

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)