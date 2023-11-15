Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik shared an important post on her social media, urging people to stop bursting firecrackers late at night. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Abhinav Shukla, took to her Twitter handle to raise awareness about the environmental damage caused by firecrackers and how they are affecting everyone's sleep and health. She also mentioned that since November 10, non-stop crackers have been burnt, and she urges people to stop it. Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot; Check Out Choti Bahu Actress’ Stunning Pics!.

Check Out Rubina's Post Here:

To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers 🙅🏻‍♀️….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning 😡……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps ….. — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

