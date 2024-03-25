TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated Holi 2024 with friends, including Hussain Kuwajerwala, his wife Tina, Sharad Kelkar, and Keerti Kelkar. Rubina shared a video on Instagram showing them all enjoying themselves, covered in vibrant Holi colours. They danced, made reels, and shared laughter, accompanied by the Holi song “Holi Khele Raghuveera”. Rubina captioned the video, "Holi for me is a reminder of colourful love and joyful friendship... What is it for you?" Watch the fun-filled clip below! Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Twin Daughters’ Birthday With Hubby Abhinav Shukla in Adorable Insta Post, Says ‘Happy Three Months to Us’ (View Pics).

Rubina Dilaik's Imstagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

