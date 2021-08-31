Money Heist Season Finale is coming in two instalments is Part 5 Vol 1 and Vol 2 (arriving in December) and the first one is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 3. Makers have unveiled Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1 Episode names in a new promo video but what's even more exciting is to see Pedro Alonso in a chair as Berlin and the Professor is shocked to see him. Live Many Lives is the title name of the last episode in which Berlin appears and who knows he might be alive?

Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1 Episode Names

