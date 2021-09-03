Mumbai Police has caught up with the hype related to Money Heist Season 5. Their band, also known as the Khakhi Band, performed the theme song of the show, Bella Ciao, and they absolutely nailed it. The video garnered a lot of love from the netizens who hailed the Mumbai police for such an amazing performance.

Check The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

