With another successful season of Money Heist, fans are not yet ready to say goodbye to the show. The final season of the show, Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2, will premiere on December 3 on Netflix. The makers of the show shared a new trailer of what's to come next and we are sure that fans will end up crying after seeing all the drama, action, thrill finally coming to an emotional end.

The cast of the acclaimed series includes Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belen Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)