Moon Knight's fifth episode has left fans in a mess as we finally learned the backstory of Marc Spector and Steven Grant. In a really heartbreaking sequence of events, the episode explored Marc's childhood and saw him and Steven escape from the Mental Asylum. Not only that, but it also had a bunch of highly emotional scenes that have fans losing their minds online. With that being said, here are some of the best reactions we could find online. Also a warning, SPOILERS will be mentioned here. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Unpredictable Show Keeps You Totally Hooked in MCU’s Most Distinct and Darkest Outing Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

An 'Oscar' Worthy Performance...

#MoonKnight spoilers - - - - - this episode really showcased what an amazing actor oscar isaac is, if he doesn’t win any awards for this i will riot pic.twitter.com/SdHCpWdOgz — edi (@JHNNYSTRM) April 27, 2022

Phenomenal...

#MoonKnight More one week and what can I say. Wow Oscar Isaac you are phenomenal pic.twitter.com/92hotNba0s — francis🌙 | moon knight spoilers (@Francis32748807) April 27, 2022

I Will Never Emotionally Recover From This...

Moonknight episode 5 THERAPY BILLS ON THE WAY MARVEL #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/knpNo1klWL — z (@reblmoon) April 27, 2022

An Emotional Mess...

POV: you just watched the latest #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/uJPmU3CeqI — Ur Favorite Ginger (@shepherdnathan1) April 27, 2022

Steven Deserved Better...

I'M NEVER RECOVERING FROM THIS SCENE OF MARVEL 'S MOONKNIGHT EPISODE 5#MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/zmJScmwHmb — z (@reblmoon) April 27, 2022

Khonshu Can Be Quite Manipulative...

WE ALL CAN AGREE THAT THIS ORIGIN SCENE OF MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 5 IS JUST #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/Bl1RFCV17B — z (@reblmoon) April 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)