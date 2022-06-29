A new video clip from Ms Marvel Episode 4 featuring Farhan Akhtar as Waleed has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan can be seen having a conversation with Waleed, who is very close with Kamala's family history. The video also features Aramis Knight as Kareem / Red Dagger. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics!

Check Out The Video Below:

Watch an exclusive sneak peek clip of tomorrow’s new episode of #MsMarvel (96%). pic.twitter.com/3d5XUahYpl — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)