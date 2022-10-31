Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy is the upcoming series that is inspired by true events. The synopsis of the spy-thriller reads, “An Indian spy enters Lahore with the motive to gain crucial intelligence, create a bond with the Pakistani Army officials, and stop the war against India.” Starring Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj in the lead, the series is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on November 11. Breathe Into The Shadows: New Season of Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen’s Thriller Series to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

Watch The Trailer Of Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy Below:

