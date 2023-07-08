As Naagin 6 wraps up, producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a post on Instagram on the ‘Longest running chapter of Naagin’. Not just that, she even promised a new season of the supernatural TV show by stating, “See u next year nagin fans!!!!” We are sure, fans must be elated to know more details about Naagin 7. Ekta even thanked lead actress Tejasswi Prakash by saying, “u were a delight to work with”. Ayesha Singh to Play Lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7? Here's What the Actress Has to Say (Watch Video).

Ekta Kapoor’s Insta Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ektarkapoor)

