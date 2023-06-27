Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi recently spoke to Access TV about roller-coaster journey working on Star Plus' hit show. During the same interaction, the actress also addressed rumours of she doing Naagin 7. When quizzed about starring on the supernatural show, Ayesha said,"Abhi aisa kuch bhi maine decide nahi kia hai. Kuch aisa nahi hai." "Abhi jo bhi aa raha hai offer we are going through it. fir jo bhi best mujhe lagega mujhe karna chahiye, ya jo bhi interesting lagega wo main karungi," she further added. Naagin 7: Ayesha Singh and Mohsin Khan to Play Leads in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show – Reports.

Ayesha Singh on Doing Naagin 7:

