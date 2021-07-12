After Shagufta Ali, another TV actress has sought financial assistance. This time its Naamkaran actress Anaya Soni who has asked for money as she is battling for her life and has exhausted her savings. Shagufta Ali Gets Emotional As She Receives Financial Aid of Rs 5 Lakh From Madhuri Dixit on Behalf of Dance Deewane (Watch Video).

"I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant, " she told ETimes TV.

Talking about the Mumbai hospital she is getting treated, she added, “They are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over 9 when I got admitted. Too much more to go. Dialysis has not yet begun, that will take some time. We are also looking for a donor."

Anaya Soni Viral Video:

