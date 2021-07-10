In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, Shagufta Ali will be seen sharing her personal and financial struggles. Recently, the veteran actress had revealed about facing financial problems. On the show, she will be seen explaining how she has exhausted all her savings. To which, we see Madhuri Dixit helping her with Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the reality show.

Watch The Emotional Video:

