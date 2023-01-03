#BoycottSonyTV trends on Twitter after Sony LIV airs ‘Crime Patrol’ episode that is allegedly inspired by Aftab Poonawalla-Shraddha Walkar case. The crime anthology series depicted the late victim as a Christian girl and her killer boyfriend as a Muslim man. Sony LIV issued statement over the same and mentioned, “We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case.” It is also stated, “Respecting the sentinments expressed by our viewers, we have discontinued the airing of the episode.” Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla Taken to CBI Forensic Office for Voice Sample Collection After New Audio Clip Recovered.

Sony LIV Stops On ‘Crime Patrol’ Episode

