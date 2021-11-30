Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are popularly known for their roles in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Virat and Pakhi, respectively. The couple had started dating during the initial shoot of the show. The couple got engaged in January this year and today (November 30) they have tied the knot. The wedding has taken place in Ujjain in the presence of the couple’s family members and close friends. The lovebirds’ pictures from their wedding ceremony have surfaced online and been shared on their fan pages.

Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗔 💜 (@tellydramaofficial)

The Newly Married Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿💞NEIWARYA KI SHAADI💞🧿 (@queen_aishwarya_sharma)

Team Groom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aish_love🦋 (@aishneil_fanpage)

Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil bhatt/अदाकार (@neil__bhatt)

