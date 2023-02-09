Certainly a great day to be a Zootopia fan as its been announced that a sequel is officially in the works. With Disney CEO Bog Iger announcing a sleuth of projects during the company's Q1 earning calls, he revealed the existence of the film, however, not many details were provided on it. Zootopia+ Review: This Return to the Mammal Metropolis Is an Underwhelming Affair (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Announcement of Zootopia 2:

'ZOOTOPIA 2' is in the works at Disney. pic.twitter.com/npFEgDOWVI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)