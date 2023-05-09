TV star Parth Samthaan has bagged a South film. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor took to Instagram and announced his Telugu movie debut. He shared a few stills of himself on IG in chequered shirt and penned, "I have always been a fan of south films and now starting my own chapter in it." Have a look. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Dino James Hopes to Work with Rohit Shetty after the Show.

Parth Samthaan in Telugu Movie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

