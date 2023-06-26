After a successful part one, the makers of Paurashpur announced its second season today. This time, it's hottie Sherlyn Chopra who will be part of the show. Keeping the plot and co-actors under wraps, the announcement video sees former Playboy magazine star seductively revealing that Paurashpur 2 will be all about 'mohabbat, junoon aur pratishodh'. In the clip, the actress could be seen wearing ethnic wear with plunging neckline. International Yoga Day 2023: Sherlyn Chopra in Black Outfit Shows Off Her Yoga Skills in Pool (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)