As Maharashtra votes in the 2024 Assembly elections, several prominent figures from the entertainment industry have come forward to cast their ballots, urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights. Actress Sherlyn Chopra, dressed in a white saree, was also seen after casting her vote. In a candid conversation with ANI, Chopra expressed her concerns over politicians focusing on divisive issues such as caste, religion and love jihad rather than addressing the real challenges faced by the public. The Paurashpur actress emphasised that corruption, inflation, unemployment, poor infrastructure, inadequate education and the hardships of farmers are critical issues that need urgent attention. Chopra appealed to the government to prioritise these pressing matters and bring tangible change for the betterment of citizens. Check out her video below. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan’s Parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan Step Out To Vote, Actor Missing Amid Threats (View Pics).

Sherlyn Chopra Talks About 'Real Issues' Important For Aam Aadmi

