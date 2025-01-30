Sherlyn Chopra was spotted in the city on the evening of January 29, leaving everyone surprised as she stepped out of her car carrying a baby. Dressed in a bold outfit featuring a thigh-high slit skirt and a matching cleavage-revealing top, paired with high heels, Sherlyn’s appearance sparked speculation. Paparazzi were left wondering if the actress had adopted the child. During the interaction, Sherlyn was heard saying, “Shaadi kiye bagair maa nahi ban sakte? (Can’t I be a mother without marriage?)”. The photographers even referred to her as ‘mummy’, but she remained silent. Later, Sherlyn shared pictures with the infant on social media, captioning them, “A blessing that no one can replace…” However, she has not made any official announcement regarding the baby or confirmed if she has legally adopted the child. Somy Ali Wants to Adopt Baby Girl From India and Name Her Malala Ali; Former Actress Wants Her Child to Have a Crush on Aryan (Khan)'s Son.

Did Sherlyn Chopra Adopt a Baby Girl?

Sherlyn Chopra With the Child

