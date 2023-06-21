Sherlyn Chopra never misses a chance to grab fans attention. On the International Yoga Day, the b-town diva was spotted performing yoga in pool. In the video, the actress is wearing a black yoga pant and sports bra. Sherlyn Chopra Gives Cooking a Sexy Twist As She Prepares 'Rotis and Cabbage Sabzi' in a Racy Outfit (View Pics).

Check Out Sherlyn's Yoga Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)