Pearl V Puri was arrested last night for the alleged rape of a minor girl after her parents lodged a complaint. There rumours that he has been granted bail but that's not true. The Naagin actor has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Here's the latest update on Pearl V Puri case

A Vasai Court on Saturday sent arrested television actor #PearlVPuri to 14 days' judicial custody, officials said. pic.twitter.com/e57ftJfizH — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)