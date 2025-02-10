The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a rape accused. It directed him to hand over all his electronic gadgets along with the password of all his social media platforms to the investigating agency. The Madhya Pradesh High Court also directed the applicant to submit all documents and intimate pictures of the victim to the investigating agency and the victim. The accused had filed an application under Section 482 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023/Section 438 of Cr.P.C., 1973, seeking anticipatory bail for the offence punishable under Section 376(2)(n) of IPC. The Madhya Pradesh High Court considered the fact that the accused and victim were in a long relationship from 2010 to 2018 and were serving in different places, but then no allegation of violating privacy was reported, an FIR was registered in 2024, and both are major. Thus, the court granted anticipatory bail to the applicant without commenting upon the merits of the case. HC on Live-In Relationship: Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Major Couple To Reside Together, Expresses Concern Over Petitioners’ Live-In Relationship Choice at ‘Tender Age’.

HC Asks Rape Accused To Handover All Electronic Gadgets

