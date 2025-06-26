A 22-year-old rape accused trying to flee to Nepal was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Ajmer, reportedly opened fire at police when they attempted to catch him near the border. In retaliation, police shot him in the right leg and took him into custody. According to ASP Durga Prasad Tiwari, the victim, a 13-year-old girl, is currently stable and under medical care. The incident was reported to the Rupaidiha Police Station, prompting a swift search operation. Bareilly: Man Inappropriately Touches Girl Student in Broad Daylight in UP's Izzatnagar, Arrested After Police Encounter (Watch Videos).

Rape Accused Held After Encounter in Bahraich

VIDEO | Bahraich, UP: Here’s what ASP Durga Prasad Tiwari said after a rape accused who was trying to flee to Nepal nabbed after a brief encounter with Police. “We received the information at Rupaidiha Police Station that 22-year-old Ajmer had raped a 13-year-old girl. The… pic.twitter.com/mZjORfRcsv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2025

