The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently granted bail to a man accused of rape after the complainant admitted that she is the wife of the accused. The high court bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal also said that the complainant did not raise any objection to the court quashing the case and granting bail to the accused, Ali Mohd. Hence, the high court granted bail to Mohd who had spent nearly 1.5 years in jail. The accused had moved the Court for bail and quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered at Samba Police Station on September 14, 2023. Good News! Jammu and Kashmir High Court Orders 20% Toll Fee Collection at Two Plazas on National Highway-44, Says ‘Toll Should Not Be Collected When Highway Is in Bad Shape’.

HC Grants Bail to Rape Accused

Jammu & Kashmir High Court grants bail to rape accused after complainant admits she is his wife report by @mohsinahmaddar https://t.co/Zz8VAqOr3m — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 14, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

