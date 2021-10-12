The latest episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (S08E26) sees the popular, Emmy-winning talk show host tackle misinformation spread through social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. India featured prominently in the segment, as Oliver talked about the forwarded Good Morning messages, and also a special PSA video created by WhatsApp to curb fake news. The PSA video in question featured popular YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli.

Watch the episode below:

Here's the PSA video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)