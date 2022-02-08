Praveen Kumar Sobti, popularly known for his role as Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, breathed his last on February 7. The actor died after suffering a heart attack. The actor’s daughter Nikunika told indianexpress.com, “He passed away yesterday around 9.30 pm. He suffered a heart attack. He died at home in Delhi.”

Praveen Kumar Sobti Dies At 74

