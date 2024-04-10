Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most prominent faces in the TV industry. The Udaariyaan actress amassed a huge fan following after appearing in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, a video of the actress has been doing rounds on social media where she could be seen in very bad condition. In a video captured by paparazzi, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary could be seen in a suit-salwar soaked in mud. In a viral video, the actress was stopped by security as she arrived at the hotel, her appearance so transformed that she was barely recognisable. Later, it was revealed that Priyanka Chahar's dramatic disguise was actually from her latest song, "Dost Banke", featuring the vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Flaunts Her Bright Smile As She Poses With Her ‘Fashionista of the Year’ Award, Says It’s All About Being Yourself (View Pic).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

