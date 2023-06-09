Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of the most loved duos in Telly town. Even though, the two are 'just friends', fans love their chemistry. The Bigg Boss 16 stars were last night papped at an awards ceremony wherein their camaraderie is melting hearts. In one of the videos going viral online, Priyanka could be seen helping Ankit wear a jacket in public and oh boy, their fans can't keep calm. PriyAnkit were also seen walking hand-in-hand. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Are Owners of 1 Acre Land on Moon, Thanks to Their Loyal Fans (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta at an Event:

PriyAnkit Walking Hand-in-Hand:

