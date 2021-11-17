Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have given a glimpse of their traditional wedding ceremony that happened on November 15. It was a close-knit ceremony that took place in Goa. For the unversed, Pooja and Kunal got legally married in March 2020 and finally tied the knot again in a traditional style. The couple twinned in blush pink coloured outfits and looked stunning together. While sharing a pic, the actress wrote, ‘Newly married again @kunalrverma patidev’. Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti and many others have congratulated the couple.

Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma

Puja Looking Pretty In Pink

