Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant could not stop her tears while thanking Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi is seen crying after her mother's successful cancer surgery. For the unaware, it's the Khan brothers who have paid for Rakhi's mom Jaya Sawant's treatment and surgery. Have a look.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)