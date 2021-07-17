Bollywood's evergreen beauty Rekha is all set to make her presence left on Dance Deewane 3. In a video shared by Colors TV, we see the diva dancing to her Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan song from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and making the contestants and the judges go gaga over her performance.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)