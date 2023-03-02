Rocket Boys is back with its second season and the makers have announced the premiere date with a teaser video of the upcoming series. Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra in the lead, the synopsis of Rocket Boys 2 reads, “Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty.” The show directed by Abhay Pannu will premiere on Sony LIV on March 16. Rocket Boys 2 Teaser: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's Sony LIV Show Focuses on Pokhran Nuclear Test (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Rocket Boys 2 Below:

