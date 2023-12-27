Celebrating a special milestone, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla delighted fans by sharing the first pictures of their daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, as the little ones turned one month old. This heartwarming reveal marks the couple's first public introduction of their adorable munchkins on Instagram. Fans showered love as the proud parents posted glimpses of their cherubic daughters, sparking joy and excitement among followers. The couple's gesture of sharing these tender moments offered a glimpse into their blissful parenthood journey, celebrated by their supportive fanbase. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls; Actress' Trainer Confirms the Good News, Later Edits Post.

See Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)