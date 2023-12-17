Television stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are celebrating a joyous milestone, embracing parenthood with the arrival of twin baby girls. The couple, known for their transparency, hasn't officially shared the news yet. Amidst speculations about Rubina's pregnancy, a fan page initially revealed the news on December 16, 2023, citing Rubina's pilates trainer as the source. However, the post was later edited, leaving fans curious. The couple's social media silence has sparked excitement, leaving well-wishers eagerly awaiting the official announcement, adding to the joy surrounding this new chapter in Rubina and Abhinav's life. Abhinav Shukla on Expecting His First Child With Rubina Dilaik: It Was My Decision; We Are Now Preparing for Sleepless Nights! (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Rubina Dilaik's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)