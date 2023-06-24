Sandeep Bhaiya is the spin-off web series based on Sunny Hinduja's character. The actor gripped audiences with his performance, and will now be seen in his very own show for The Viral Fever. The new teaser shows him riding his bicycle through lanes. The trailer will release on June 26, Monday, so stay tuned! The second season of Aspirants will release soon as well. Sunny Hinduja Begins Shooting for Next Project in Prayagraj; Aspirants Actor Post Video Showing Fun Moments From Shoot.

View Sandeep Bhaiya Teaser:

Sandeep Bhaiya Official Teaser Yeh kahaani hai unki jinhone haar kar bhi kabhi haar naa maani! Kya aap taiyaar hai Sandeep Bhaiya ki kahaani sunn ne ke liye?#SandeepBhaiya trailer out on Monday across all platforms! pic.twitter.com/XgzHMqP2hS — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) June 24, 2023

