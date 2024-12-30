A heated exchange between Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor and protesting BPSC candidates has sparked a stir after videos were shared by Pappu Yadav, on December 30. In the footage, Kishor appears visibly frustrated as he responds to questions from the candidates. At one point, when asked why he wanted to know their names, Kishor retorts, “Zaroorat Se Zada Hoshiyar Bonoge...” This prompted the candidates to question if they were being threatened, leading to chants of "Go Back, Go Back." Following the viral video, Kishor fired back, dismissing Pappu Yadav's comments, stating he wouldn’t engage with such individuals and accusing them of hypocrisy. Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Protest: ‘Double-Engine BJP Government in Bihar Become Symbol of Atrocity on Youth’, Says Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi.

प्रशांत जी ख़ुद नया नेता बने हैं, और छात्रों को धमका रहे हैं, अपनी औक़ात का धौंस दिखा रहे हैं! आज जब धेले भर की चुनावी औक़ात नहीं है तो अहंकार टपक रहा है,छात्रों के सामने बड़ी बड़ी सरकार उड़ गई,आप क्या चीज़ हैं? छात्र पुलिस से पिट रहे थे आप पीठ दिखा भाग गये, सवाल पूछने पर गाली? pic.twitter.com/OFM7w5oxxc — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) December 30, 2024

देखिए आंदोलनरत छात्रों को नया-नया नेता बने फर्जी रणनीतिकार कैसे गुंडों की भाषा में धमका रहा है यह खुद नशे में चूर हैं, यह छात्रों का नशा उतारने का दावा कर रहे हैं! इन छात्रों को मोदी नीतीश जैसा हवा-हवाई न समझो,जो कुछ भी हुल दोगे चुप हो जाएंगे! ये फूंक देंगे हवा में उड़ जाओगे pic.twitter.com/UeL2PoVhr6 — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) December 30, 2024

