Megan Thee Stallion surely made a huge pop appearing in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Appearing in the middle of the episode, the rapper appears in a court trial where a shapeshifting Elf pretended to be her and embezzle money from people by getting into relationships with them. Her second appearance was right during the post-credits scene when Jennifer takes on Stallion as her new client and both can be seen celebrating and twerking to one of her songs. Of course, this has sent the fans into a spiral, and they can't get enough of her in the show. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. She-Hulk Attorney at Law Episode 2 Review: Here’s How Netizens Reacted to the New EP of Tatiana Maslany’s Disney+ Marvel Show.

Check Out the Post-Credits Scene

The Internet Is Going to Break...

SHE HULK EPISODE 3 INTRODUCING MCU IT GIRLS#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/3GuIpEOsmt — z (@filmflics) September 1, 2022

Nothing But the Truth!

THERES ONLY ONE MEGAN THEE STALLION 🤪 #SheHulk — Gio (@gio_rebel) September 1, 2022

Yes, Thee Stallion!

She-Hulk Is the Ultimate Stan!

No One Would Have...

if you told me in 2020 that jennifer walters would be throwing it back with megan thee stallion on disney plus i wouldn’t believe you #shehulk — ‎ً (@maximoff420) September 1, 2022

She-Hulk Is So Real For That...

"I will KILL for you Megan Thee Stallion" REAL. https://t.co/6XfSlqEoH4 — chelsie (heathen activites and debauchery) (@stwbrychelscake) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)