With episode six of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it looks like Marvel fans were lead astray as Daredevil's no-show has disappointed quite a few. Teased during last week's episode, many were convinced that Matt Murdock would return here, however it didn't pan out like that. The Tatiana Maslany-starrer still brought in the excitement as it presented us with a chaotic wedding that lived up to a sitcom's standard of being messy. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. She-Hulk Episode 5: Netizens React to the Daredevil Tease in Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ Marvel Series, Excited For Charlie Cox's Return Next Week!

Daredevil Fans Are in Spain With the "S" Silent...

Daredevil fans after watching this week's She Hulk episode pic.twitter.com/8m90lz0J6U — Ali* (@dappledapper) September 22, 2022

Every Daredevil Fan Right Now...

Bamboozled!

All of us watching #shehulk this week for daredevil pic.twitter.com/Z3BSStYoPG — Preme (@Supremeup2) September 22, 2022

We Stan Jonathan!

#SheHulk Spoilers - - - - - In this house we stan Johnathan. pic.twitter.com/OTEDhYQyXe — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 22, 2022

"Got What She Deserved..."

Titania got what she deserved. She was messing with Jen to much this episode😤 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/4JntA5yGFU — Jesse (@JessePena108) September 22, 2022

Obsessed!

"if you think this is happening at an inconvenient time, you're right. cause that's how weddings always are." IM OBSESSED WITH HER #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/tQgNLrc5iX — chris (@chrisdadeviant) September 22, 2022

