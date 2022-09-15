To say the ending to episode five of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was anything less than exciting, would be an understatement. Finally teasing the long awaited arrival of Daredevil, the show teased the new yellow helmet Matt Murdock will be donning in the series. With She-Hulk herself getting a new suit as well, it looks like Marvel is all set to team up the two superheroes next week. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Daredevil Born Again Confirmed With 18 Episodes! To Releases in Spring 2024 On Disney+.

Check Out the Scene:

#SheHulk finally teases the appearance of Matt Murdock / Daredevil 👀 pic.twitter.com/WxA1dTPhGv — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) September 15, 2022

Everyone Watching the Scene!

#SHEHULK EPISODE 5 SPOILERS - - - me seeing daredevil's helmet at the end of the episode pic.twitter.com/FVvBSOx8Hl — ethan ψ | she-hulk spoilers! (@parkerspilot) September 15, 2022

On His Way!

The Daredevil Effect!

Marvel Fans Will Lose Their Minds!

She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers - - - - - DAREDEVIL'S NEW SUIT OH MY GOD HE'S GONNA BE BACK SO SOON I'M GONNA LOSE MY MIND #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/t5LMrhGw5z — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) September 15, 2022

