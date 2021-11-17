Popular TV star Shraddha Arya has finally tied the knot with Rahul Sharma and has shared glimpses from her wedding festivities. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared pictures from her wedding ceremony, flaunting her gorgeous bridal lehenga and of course, her handsome husband.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

