In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a 37-year-old man collapsed and died during his morning workout at Nitro Gym in Pune’s Chinchwad area on Friday. The deceased, Milind Kulkarni, a local businessman and regular gym member, was midway through his session when he took a brief water break around 7 am and suddenly felt dizzy. Moments later, he collapsed. Fellow gym-goers and staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police suspect a heart attack as the cause of death, noting that Milind’s father and brother had both died of cardiac arrest. A post-mortem is underway to confirm the exact cause. His wife, a doctor, and other family members are in shock. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Faridabad: Delivery Boy Dies of Suspected Heart Attack While Sitting Outside Store in Haryana, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Pune

#Maharashtra #Pune: A tragic incident occurred at Nitro Gym in Chinchwad gaon where a young man, Milind Kulkarni, collapsed during his workout and was later declared dead at Moraya Hospital. Preliminary reports suggest a possible #heartattack. pic.twitter.com/MkJ2Z6ljCk — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 2, 2025

