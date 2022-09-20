Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the birth of their son on August 20. Now, Sonam has taken to social media to post their family picture seeking blessings from the lord and introducing all her fans and followers to her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and Anand are dressed in yellow and their picture holding their son is adorable. Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic with Anand Ahuja and Says ‘Can’t Wait To Dress Up and Go on a Date Again’.

Take a look:

